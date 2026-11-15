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Photo gallery of No. 8 Ecorse vs No. 7 Detroit Edison in a D6 football regional final
By Alexander Mulleramuller@medianewsgroup.com,4 days ago
Fresh off earning its first district championship in five years, the Ecorse football team resumed its run through the Division 6 state playoffs on Saturday afternoon. It was a top-10 showdown and rematch of Charter School Conference rivals in a regional round matchup when Ecorse traveled to take on Detroit Edison. Back in Week 8 of the regular season, Ecorse was handed its lone loss of the campaign, a 30-20 final at the hands of Edison.