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Volleyball Closed Out Season Against LIU
2 days ago
ERIE, Pa. — Mercyhurst (10-16, 6-8 NEC) lost to LIU (18-7, 14-0 NEC) 3-1 on Saturday at the Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Lakers won the third set 25-23 after a 5-1 stretch turned a 20-19 deficit into a 24-21 lead, with the full set scores finishing 14-25, 21-25, 25-23, 22-25. The Lakers spent the first set working from an early deficit after LIU built a 9-2 advantage. Roslyn Guerra answered the opening point with a kill from Alyssa Krause, and Julia Shepherd added an early kill, but LIU used a series of kills, blocks and Lakers attack errors to create separation. Ava Carney and Shepherd combined on two blocks to give the Lakers points in the middle of the set, and Mya Comer later served back-to-back aces during a push that brought the Lakers within 14-9. Mia Mattingly, Guerra and Payton Melin added kills down the stretch, but LIU scored four straight points after the Lakers reached 13 and took the set 25-14.