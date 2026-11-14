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Curtis Bay Stabbing Leaves 56-Year-Old Man Hospitalized, Person of Interest Detained
By Jamal Robinson,4 days ago
A 56-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed on the 3800 block of Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay, and Baltimore police say a person of interest was already taken into custody in connection with the attack. The stabbing was reported Thursday night, and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.
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