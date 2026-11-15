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Vikings' Devin Culp: Elevated ahead of matchup vs. Packers
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Culp was elevated from the Vikings' practice squad to their active roster Saturday. Culp signed with Minnesota's practice squad Oct. 28, and this is his first elevation since joining the organization. He last suited up for regular-season action in 2025 for Tampa Bay, when he caught his only target over 13 games for a six-yard touchdown. Assuming Culp is active Sunday, he'll boost the depth of a Vikings tight-end corps that will be without starter T.J. Hockenson (wrist).