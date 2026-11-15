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49ers' C.J. West: Remaining on IR for another week
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
West (knee) won't be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's Week 10 clash against the Cowboys, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports. West has been on IR since Sept. 23 due to a knee injury. He upgraded to a full practice session Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday, but the 49ers aren't yet ready to activate him. Prior to getting hurt, West logged action in two games, recording five tackles (one solo) over 49 defensive snaps and five special-teams snaps.