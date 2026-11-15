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Vikings' Jeshaun Jones: Elevated ahead of Week 10 matchup
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Vikings elevated Jones from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday. Jones has gotten into two games so far this season, catching his lone target for a 32-yard gain over nine offensive snaps. With Jauan Jennings (calf) ruled out for Sunday's battle against Green Bay and Jordan Addison (thumb) deemed questionable, Jones could serve as important depth at wideout for Kirk Cousins in the veteran quarterback's 2026 Minnesota debut.