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Albrecht-Kemper wraps up 2026 Sugarplum Festival
By Darren Doyle,4 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KQTV) -- Saturday marked the last day of the 2026 Sugarplum Festival at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art (AKMA), but it's not just a day for unique gifts. AKMA has hosted the Sugarplum Festival for many years as a fun way to kick off the holiday season and help area consumers find unique gifts for themselves or others. Throughout the museum, instead of the usual art exhibits, there were many handmade items, special clothes, food, and more.