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NJ’s Sherrill Slams Trump Administration Over FAA Ground Stop While Attending Democratic Conference In Colorado
4 days ago
New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill criticized the Trump administration following Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, calling the disruption “completely unacceptable” — as she herself was among the travelers stranded in Colorado because of the shutdown. Sherrill had traveled to Denver late Thursday to attend a Democratic...
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