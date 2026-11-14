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Men’s Hockey: Badgers Route Buckeyes
By Mike Leischner,13 days ago
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The top-ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team continued its early-season roll with a 5-2 win over Ohio State in Big Ten play on Friday. Zach Wooten was one of five players who scored for the Badgers. He had a third-period power-play goal and an assist. Brent Solomon, Oliver Tulk, and Gavin Morrissey also scored. Alexis Cournoyer made 29 saves to preserve the win.