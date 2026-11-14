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Evers Fires UW Regent
By Mike Leischner,13 days ago
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers has fired a UW Regent after an altercation with support staff. In a Friday evening press release, Evers said Timothy Nixon was relieved of his duties, effective immediately. “It is my expectation that UW Regents I appoint behave themselves with decency and decorum, and that they treat people with dignity and respect at all times. Unfortunately, today, a regent failed to uphold that basic standard,” said Gov. Evers.