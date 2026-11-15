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A cold and rainy start to the week, but temperatures warm up into the weekend | 11/14 PM
By Gwyneth Duncan,4 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Expect light to heavy rainfall throughout your evening into your early morning hours. None of these storms will be severe but they will last throughout Sunday. On and off rainfall can be expected until 7:00 PM tomorrow. We could see rain totals of up to an inch for places like Lawton, Munday, and Elk City.
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