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Strong scores 22 as Toledo downs Detroit Mercy 85-72
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Mynor Strong had 22 points in Toledo's 85-72 win against Detroit Mercy on Saturday. Strong also added four steals for the Rockets (2-3). Jaylan Ouwinga went 7 of 13 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Sean Jones shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.