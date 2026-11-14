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This Oklahoma River Valley Could Easily Pass for the English Countryside
By Editor recommendations,2 days ago
When you think of Oklahoma's landscape, the first thing that comes to mind might be expansive grasslands. But you might not know that the Sooner State's terrain has way more character than you expect. To the north, woodland valleys are nestled between tallgrass prairies; head south to see rocky peaks; and to the west, the dramatic mesas and red rock formations give the scenery a completely different vibe. Drive east to the foothills of the Ozarks, and you'll discover the Illinois River Valley.