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Dolphins Sprint Stars Deliver Dazzling Swim GP Finale in Perfect LA28 Scene Setter
By Ian Hanson - Oceania Correspondent,4 days ago
WELL ARMED: Ben Armbruster and Joshua Collett kings of the pool at Swim GP.Photo Courtesy Delly Carr (Swimming ng Australia). Dolphins Sprint Stars Deliver Dazzling Swim GP Finale in Perfect LA28 Scene Setter. Australia’s exciting brand of new age sprinters have strutted their stuff on a dazzling Swim GP stage...