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WVU Football Falls Flat in Embarrassing Loss to Kansas
By Mike Asti,4 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With bowl eligibility and a monumental achievement for Rich Rodriguez on the line, WVU fell flat against the last place Kansas Jayhawks. Starting on defense and facing pressure to put up a respectable performance, West Virginia allowed some early big plays, both through the air and on the ground from quarterback Isaiah Marshall. However, WVU swung momentum at the end of the possession by holding the Jayhawks to a short 24-yard field goal.