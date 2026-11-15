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Netflix Officially Brings Back a Hit 3-Part Rom-Com Series
By Ryan O'Rourke,4 days ago
Netflix has built a strong foundation of romance titles over the years. 2026 alone saw the return of some of their heaviest hitters, with Bridgerton returning for Season 4 towards the beginning of the year and Heartstopper officially wrapping up with the release of its feature-length finale, Heartstopper Forever. The teen drama My Life With the Walter Boys also welcomed viewers back to Silver Falls with Season 3, with plenty of swoon-worthy moments to boot. When it comes to rom-com series specifically, though, there's only one that everybody wants more of.