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Ahead of ‘The Mummy 4,’ Brendan Fraser’s WWII Movie Is Officially Being Pulled From Streaming
By Rohan Naahar,4 days ago
Later this month, Netflix will release its hotly anticipated new WWII movie, The Mosquito Bowl, after giving it an unusually long theatrical run. The Mosquito Bowl was released in approximately 350 theaters domestically on October 30, marking the streamer's second film this year to get a proper theatrical window, after the Spanish-language title La Bola Negra. Netflix has gone back on its stance about theaters, and has slated several major movies for a theatrical bow in the coming months. Also this year, the streamer will debut the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spin-off, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, exclusively in IMAX.