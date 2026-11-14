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Women of True Grit: Meet Harmony Heard Steed
By Cailyn Holloway,11 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In this edition of ‘Women of True Grit’, host Edie Hand highlights Harmony Heard Steed, the Executive Director of Visit Cullman. Harmony talked about some major trauma in her life, and how her favorite quote is ‘I can do all things’. She hopes the quote inspires others to believe in themselves! She also highlighted her love for hospitality and making a difference.