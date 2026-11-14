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Canadiens hit with late scare as Mike Matheson skips warmups before Avalanche game
By Skyler Walker,4 days ago
Mike Matheson was not on the ice for warmups tonight, and Adam Engstrom was out there in his place as the Canadiens get ready for the Avalanche. That points to a last-minute switch on the Montreal blue line. The Canadiens haven't said why Matheson stayed off the ice, and the team hasn't made an official lineup announcement on the change.