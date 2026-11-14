undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Holman, Williams Combine for 50 as Women's Basketball Cruises Past IU Kokomo, 81–67
12 days ago
(Lansing, MI)-- The Cleary (Mich.) women's basketball team defeated IU Kokomo 81–67 at home in Gannon Gym on Saturday, handing IU Kokomo their first loss of the season. After trailing 5–0 early in the first quarter, Cleary surged ahead to build a 26–17 first-quarter lead and stretched their advantage to as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter despite a late 13–0 IU Kokomo run. Off the bench, Melanin Holman led Cleary with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds, supported by Reese Williams with 23 points and Maddux Locke with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cleary's dominant 50–34 rebounding edge and 45.3% field-goal shooting helped them to earna decisive home victory.