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No. 5 Notre Dame knocks off Boston College for 11th straight time
4 days ago
CJ Carr completed 20 of 28 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 Notre Dame cruised to a 41-7 win over Boston College on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind. Jonaz Walton rushed 15 times for 141 yards and a touchdown for Notre Dame (9-1), which won its third game in a row. Nolan James Jr. also rushed for a touchdown while Micah Gilbert and Jordan Faison had one touchdown catch apiece.