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Prince’s career high 35 drives Huskers to blowout win over KU
By Nate Rohr,4 days ago
Behind Britt Prince’s career-high 35 points, No. 25 Nebraska women’s basketball blew out previously-unbeaten Kansas, 105-73, Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.Dak. Prince registered her third career game of 30 points or more, shooting 12-for-18 from the field and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. She was especially dominant in the third quarter, as the Cornhuskers (4-0) ballooned their 14-point halftime lead to 80-62, thanks to Prince’s 15 points in the period.