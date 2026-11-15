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Nintendo officially reveals new Kirby game for Switch 2
4 days ago
HAL Laboratory's venerable heroic pink puff Kirby will soon embark on a new adventure on Nintendo Switch 2 with the release of Kirby and the World Beyond next year — his second outing on Nintendo's current-generation console. In September, Nintendo's Yoshiaki Koizumi announced Kirby's next adventure during a Nintendo Direct showcase, revealing an expansive new world for the adorable hero to explore.