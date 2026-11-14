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Martinique Woman Bernadette Rolas Dies at 110
By Stefan Maglov,2 days ago
Bernadette Rolas, a resident of Fort-de-France, Martinique, France, passed away on 11 November, at the age of 110 years, 162 days. Rolas was born Marie Émilie Bernadette Derond in Le Morne-Rouge, Martinique, France, on 2 June 1916. She was the eldest of five children and, from an early age, developed a strong sense of responsibility. Baptized in Fort-de-France, she later returned to her birthplace. While still very young, she attended sewing classes in Fort-de-France and began making clothes for the békés (white Creole landowners). Through her work, she earned enough to purchase her own sewing equipment and eventually opened her first sewing shop in Morne-Rouge.