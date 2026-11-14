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Women's College Basketball (11/14): Graceland, Nebraska roll to wins; Iowa Western, Northwest Missouri State fall
By Derek Martin,4 days ago
(KMAland) -- Graceland and Nebraska picked up victories, while Iowa Western and Northwest Missouri State suffered setbacks during Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Graceland defeated Central Methodist 60-53 and Nebraska cruised past Kansas 105-73, while Iowa Western fell to Middlesex College 87-80 and Northwest Missouri State dropped a 61-43...
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