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Oskaloosa Schools Receive $540,000 Grant to Help Students With Mental Health and Learning Needs
By Editorial,4 days ago
OSKALOOSA, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Community School District has received a $540,000 state grant to offer more support for students with learning, behavioral, and mental health needs. The funding is provided by the Iowa Department of Education through its Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant program. It will help the district...
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