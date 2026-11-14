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Jaxson Thompson leads Rice Basketball to OT win at SFA
By Matthew Bartlett,4 days ago
Rice Basketball battled back twice before Jaxson Thompson delivered a half-court shot in overtime to take down SFA on the road. An opening three from Carmelo Adkins proved to be a tone-setting shot for a Rice basketball program that had yet to truly find its shooting stroke from deep so far this season. Akins’ triple was the first of four such shots from long range the Owls downed in the first six minutes of the game, keeping pace with an equally potent SFA attack.