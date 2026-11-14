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By Will Vance,4 days ago
Hi-hat programming is one of those production tasks that can take much longer than expected, especially when you’re trying to add rhythmic movement without making the percussion unnecessarily complicated. You might have a perfectly good kick and snare pattern, a bassline that’s doing its job, and most of the main musical ideas already established, but the hi-hats still need some attention. Getting the timing, accents, and additional rhythmic variations to work together can take a fair amount of experimentation, especially when you’re developing several sections of an arrangement.