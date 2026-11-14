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Substitutions will have several officials working out of position [live updates]
By Ben Austro,4 days ago
We are finding more scheduling oddities due to this week’s air travel woes. The NFL is trying to assign officials to games where ground transportation is reasonable, while some officials are able to catch a flight in or near their game city or in the vicinity. This is going to place several officials out of position. Most notably, at least 3 referees will wear a black hat and work a different field position this weekend.