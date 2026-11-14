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MAINE-FORT KENT DEFEATS RAMAPO MEN'S BASKETBALL, 74-65
3 days ago
Westfield, MA: The Ramapo College men's basketball team fell to the University of Maine at Fort Kent, 74-65, today in the Rick Martin / Hampton Inn Tournament hosted by Westfield State University. The Roadrunners move to 1-2 overall while the Bengals improve to 3-4. Maine-Fort Kent opened the game with an 18-8 lead before Ramapo answered with a 10-0 run, capped by a three-pointer fromMarkus Polite, to tie the game at 18 with 10:35 remaining in the first half. The Roadrunners continued their momentum with an 8-0 run to take a 26-18 lead with 5:50 on the clock. The Bengals battled back to tie the game at 29 before Ramapo closed the half with seven unanswered points to take a 36-29 lead into halftime.
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