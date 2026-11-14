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Frisco Community Parade Returns to Main Street Saturday After Two-Year Absence
By Margie Townsend,4 days ago
The Frisco Community Parade steps off Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Downtown Rail District, marking the celebration's return to Main Street after sitting out the past two years. This year's America 250-themed procession will honor veterans, students and community spirit, with the route running east from 1st Street and Main to North County Road.