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No. 22 Missouri falls to No. 1 Georgia, 48-21
By Matrix Midwest Staff,4 days ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Matrix Midwest) -No. 22 Missouri couldn’t overcome an early deficit Saturday, falling to top-ranked Georgia 48-21 at Sanford Stadium. Quarterback Austin Simmons threw three touchdown passes for the Tigers, but Missouri dropped its second straight game and fell to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Southeastern Conference play. Georgia improved to 9-1 and 7-1 in the SEC.