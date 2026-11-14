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Yankees’ latest front office shakeup confirms fans’ worst fears as troubling new details emerge
By Sara Molnick,13 days ago
New York — The New York Yankees have begun clearing prominent names from their baseball operation after another October failure, but the changes are not unfolding as a full-scale overhaul of the club’s decision-making structure. Two accomplished former general managers are leaving. Several other personnel decisions remain unresolved....