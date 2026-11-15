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EIU Student Laney Wright Earns 2026 Lincoln Laureate Recognition, Scholarship
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,4 days ago
Charleston, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Eastern Illinois University senior Laney Wright of Mattoon has been named EIU’s 2026 Student Laureate of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, earning statewide recognition for her academic achievement, leadership and commitment to serving her campus and community. Wright was celebrated alongside her peer 2026 Laureates in an October 24 ceremony in the Illinois State Capitol.
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