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MercyMe's Nearly Sold-Out KC Show Comes With $191 Parking Sticker Shock
By Clara Lin,10 days ago
MercyMe is set to pack T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City on Saturday, and the show is nearly sold out. The Edmond, Oklahoma-based Christian rock band will headline with special guests Jeremy Camp, Tim Timmons and Sam Wesley, and fans still trying to grab a ticket or figure out parking have a few details worth sorting out before showtime.
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