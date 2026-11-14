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Lake Mary Office Building Makes Way for 158,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Project
By Miguel Rodriguez,4 days ago
3210 Lake Emma Rd. — Approximate Lake Emma Gateway Redevelopment Site. A roughly 92,000-square-foot office building in Lake Mary is being razed to make way for two new industrial buildings aimed at small and midsize businesses, with developers Banyan Street Capital and Lafayette Street Capital lining up a $20.1 million construction loan to get the project moving. The site, known as Contact Pointe, sits at 3210 Lake Emma Road on a 23.3-acre parcel and will be rebranded as Lake Emma Gateway once the new buildings go up.
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