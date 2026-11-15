undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Problem Solvers: What Redmond Airport Travelers Need to Know After the Nationwide Ground Stop
By Gregory Deffenbaugh,4 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Travelers flying out of Redmond's Roberts Field and connecting through Western hubs could face delays after a nationwide ground stop disrupted departing flights Friday. NBC News is reporting, the FAA expects regular scheduled flights to resume by Sunday. Track arrivals at RDM here. Track departures at...