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Women's Volleyball Falls to St. John Fisher in Empire 8 Championship Game
4 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Hartwick College women's volleyball team saw its run through the Empire 8 Conference Tournament come to an end Saturday afternoon, falling to St. John Fisher University, 3-0 (26-24, 25-13, 25-19), in the Empire 8 Championship at the Athletic Center. The Hawks will now await selections for the ECAC Tournament, where they look to enter as the defending champions after capturing the title last season.