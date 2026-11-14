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Brook Lopez Drops Season-High 26 as Clippers Stun Thunder 113-112
By Andrew Elmquist,2 days ago
Brook Lopez picked the right night for a season high. The 38-year-old center poured in 26 points and the Los Angeles Clippers closed the game on a 7-0 run to escape the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder, 113-112, in an Emirates NBA Cup group-play game Friday night at Intuit Dome. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 for Oklahoma City, but his 21-foot jumper at the buzzer missed, handing Los Angeles a win that looked out of reach with less than three minutes to play.