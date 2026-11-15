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Recap: Notre Dame crushes Boston College, 41-7
By Curtis Flannery,4 days ago
On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles football team traveled to South Bend to face off against their longtime rival Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After losing a heartbreaker to Florida State last week, the BC team needs an upset win in order to reach bowl eligibility this season. #5 Notre Dame, meanwhile, would jeopardize their College Football Playoff chances with another loss this season. The Irish were nearly 30-point favorites coming into the game, heavy heavy favorites.