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Virginia tightens driver’s license rules for 18 to 20-year-olds starting in 2027
By Tate Eisworth,10 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Young adults in Virginia applying for their first driver’s license will face new requirements beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Under recently passed House Bill 1224, Virginians ages 18 to 20 must now hold a learner’s permit for at least 90 days and complete an approved driver education course before receiving their license.