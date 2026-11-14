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San Diego Man Once Extradited From Panama Gets 41 Months For Cartel Cash Scheme
By Roma Chang,4 days ago
Hector Paez-Garcia, a man previously extradited from Panama to the United States on money laundering charges, was sentenced in San Diego federal court to 41 months in custody as part of an ongoing Homeland Security Task Force investigation. Federal agents say he helped funnel tens of millions of dollars in drug proceeds for the Sinaloa Cartel, allowing the organization to sustain and expand its criminal enterprise.
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