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USD 234 plans a special meeting before Thanksgiving on health insurance and weighs a return to self-funding
By Staff,4 days ago
FORT SCOTT — USD 234 expects to hold a special board meeting before Thanksgiving to approve employee health insurance, so employees can enroll in time for coverage that starts Jan. 1. Assistant Superintendent Terry Mayfield told the board Nov. 9 that the choice will likely come down to proposals from Blue Cross Blue Shield and one other carrier.