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National Portrait Gallery celebrates 50 years of photography with milestone exhibition
4 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC.- In 1976, the year of the U.S. bicentennial, the National Portrait Gallery expanded its collecting mandate to include photography. Without photographs, it was difficult—if not impossible—to feature likenesses of many of the individuals who shaped the nation’s history but never posed for a painted or sculpted portrait. Timed with the U.S. semiquincentennial, the Portrait Gallery celebrates the 50th anniversary of its photographs collection, which now accounts for nearly half of the museum’s total holdings. To mark this milestone, the museum presents “Photographic Memory: Fifty Years of Collecting,” an exhibition that features more than 120 photographic portraits and explores the evolution of the artistic medium and its use in reflecting U.S. history and culture throughout the decades. On view are photographic portraits from the Daguerreian era to today’s digital age, including never-before-exhibited works and historic treasures from the museum’s wide-ranging collection. “Photographic Memory: Fifty Years of Collecting” is curated by Ann Shumard, senior curator of photographs, and is on view on the museum’s second floor from Nov. 14, 2026, to Nov. 7, 2027.