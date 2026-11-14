undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Review: New Christmas Special "A Proud Family Wizmas" is a Bit Less 'Surprise' but a Lot More 'Delight'
By Tony Betti,3 days ago
You might know how the story ends...because you've seen it before. Fans of The Proud Family and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder may remember Wizard Kelly - who owns basically the whole world of the animated series and many businesses within. As such, he basically has mandated that Christmas now be called "Wizmas." Topiary basketballs replace the Christmas trees of Emilyville, and similar spherical shrubs are flown by helicopter throughout. Penny isn't having any of this, and wants to make sure everyone knows Wizmas is fake and make sure that everyone remembers the true Christmas spirit - not just the over-commercialized version that has taken over Emilyville.