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Photos: Take a Stroll Through a Winter Wonderland of Christmas Trees at Disney Springs
By Tony BettiJeremiah Good,4 days ago
The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll has returned for 2026!. The holidays have arrived at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, where the newer annual tradition has arrived once again, inviting guests to stroll throughout the entire shopping, dining, and entertainment district and partake in some spectacularly designed Christmas trees.