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Exhibition at Neue Galerie New York celebrates 25 years of Austrian and German art
4 days ago
Installation view of the Klimt Gallery at Neue Galerie New York. Photography by Annie Schlechter. Artwork: Gustav Klimt (1862-1918), Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, 1907, oil, gold, and silver on canvas. Neue Galerie New York. Acquired through the generosity of Ronald S. Lauder, the heirs of the Estates of Ferdinand and Adele Bloch-Bauer, and the Estée Lauder Fund.