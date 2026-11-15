undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Design duo Muller Van Severen reimagines pianos as functional sculptures
4 days ago
ROME.- Tim Van Laere Gallery presents Pianos, its second solo exhibition by Muller Van Severen. The exhibition features seven unique, high-gloss lacquered volumes that occupy a space between furniture, sculpture, and musical instrument. Their silhouettes evoke the piano, yet none can be played. Stripped of their original function, they take on new lives as cabinets, tables, benches, and wall-mounted objects.