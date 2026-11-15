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Cao Shu traces hidden connections across history and technology in new exhibition at Tank Shanghai
4 days ago
SHANGHAI.- Across many mythological traditions, the River Lethe is imagined as a river of oblivion, whose waters erase all memory. Even the word lethargy derives from the same root. Lethe can also be understood as the hidden current beneath linear time: a subterranean river into which all things dissolve back into indistinction, before they are permitted to return as singular beings.