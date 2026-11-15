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Exhibition at K21 DÃ¼sseldorf surveys five decades of Thomas SchÃ¼tte's work
4 days ago
Thomas SchÃ¼tte, Exhibition view, Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen 2026, Photo: Achim Kukulies, Dusseldorf. DUSSELDORF.- From November 14, 2026, the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen will host a comprehensive solo exhibition dedicated to the internationally renowned, DÃ¼sseldorf-based artist Thomas SchÃ¼tte (b. 1954). Organized in close collaboration with the artist, the exhibition pays tribute to an oeuvre that has been a defining position in international contemporary art for five decades. Following the highly acclaimed exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and the Punta della Dogana (Pinault Collection) in Venice, the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen is making a further significant contribution to the exploration of SchÃ¼tte's multifaceted work. Alongside his well-known sculptures such as Vater Staat (Father State) and Mutter Erde (Mother Earth), the exhibition will present SchÃ¼tte's architectural models, offering, for the first time, a comprehensive overview of this central group of works. Spanning the entire K21 building, the exhibition will offer a new engagement with K21's spaces and historic architecture.